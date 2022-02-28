A few different rain/sleet/snow chances make for an active first week of March

It was a pleasant weekend, and the wonderful weather has spilled over into the work week. February will end on a very nice note.
March will remain pleasant, but a chance for snow and a potential winter storm makes for an active star to the month.
Overall, through the first 10 days of the month, our Climate Prediction Center Precipitation Outlook suggests wetter than average conditions.
Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer than average with high temperatures towards 40 degrees.
Overnight lows will stay in the upper teens to low 20s. Cloud cover will remain in place as another weak wave brings some light drizzle or flurries to western Wisconsin.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. A chance for a few flurries looks possible early in the morning. Overnight a round of snow will bring the area a chance for a trace to 2'' Wednesday morning.
We'll see temperatures plummet once the sky clears from that system and lows will dip towards 0 Thursday morning.
By the end of the week, a strong winter storm may dump several inches of snow across parts of Wisconsin. This system is all very dependent on temperatures and a rain/snow mix could also be possible. Stay tuned for updates on this storm.