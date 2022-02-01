A few more cold days before milder air and snow chances return

Eau Claire's high temperature was at 36° at 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. Unfortunately a cold front swept away all of that "warm" air away from us throughout the day.
Temperatures will fall just below 0 with a mostly cloudy sky on Tuesday night. Winds and cold air will stick around into Wednesday.
Mostly cloudy with chilly highs near 10 on Groundhog Day. A massive winter storm is surging through the central and eastern portions of the U.S. but this system will not bring us any snow. Sunshine will make for a beautiful Thursday, but highs will remain in the single digits.
You can expect another cold one on Friday with a slight chance of light snow.
A warmup will creep into the Chippewa Valley on Saturday with more sunshine spread throughout the day.
Slight chances of snow for both Sunday and Monday, but both chances have light snow.
Although we have a few chances for snow, not much snow will come from these small systems through Tuesday.