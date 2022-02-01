 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A few more cold days before milder air and snow chances return

  • Updated
  • 0
DMA - TO - Highs Today.png

Eau Claire's high temperature was at 36° at 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. Unfortunately a cold front swept away all of that "warm" air away from us throughout the day.

Coffee Forecast - Tomorrow.png

Temperatures will fall just below 0 with a mostly cloudy sky on Tuesday night. Winds and cold air will stick around into Wednesday.

State - ECMWF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Mostly cloudy with chilly highs near 10 on Groundhog Day. A massive winter storm is surging through the central and eastern portions of the U.S. but this system will not bring us any snow. Sunshine will make for a beautiful Thursday, but highs will remain in the single digits.

Wind Chill Forecast Graph.png

You can expect another cold one on Friday with a slight chance of light snow.

A warmup will creep into the Chippewa Valley on Saturday with more sunshine spread throughout the day.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Slight chances of snow for both Sunday and Monday, but both chances have light snow.

Although we have a few chances for snow, not much snow will come from these small systems through Tuesday.

7 Day Evening.png

Email us your story ideas to news@wqow.com