...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

A few more hot days ahead before cooler weather returns; increasing rain chances for the weekend

7 Day Rain Graph Daybreak.png

The story over the last few days has been the heat and dry conditions, along with the poor air quality during the day thanks to pollution from ground ozone and some pollutants from the Canadian wildfires. 

Air Quality Index Map and Chart.png

We'll continue to deal with those conditions the next few days but we do have some much needed changes on the way heading into the weekend. An Air Quality Alert does continue until 11 PM Friday for the ozone pollution. The air quality will reach the orange category during the daytime hours and fall back to the yellow category at night. 

The weather today still looking hot and dry with a mostly sunny sky. A pop-up shower is possible during the afternoon, but not looking super likely. Winds will be light out of the southeast with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Dew points will be in the mid 50s to low to mid 60s. 

Futurecast GRAF.png
Futurecast GRAF 2.png

As we head into Friday, we watch a stationary boundary pivot towards the Chippewa Valley and with the heat and some moisture around, a few showers and thunderstorms look to develop during the afternoon hours, continuing at times into Friday night. Highs top out once again in the mid 80s to low 90s. 

Futurecast GRAF 3.png
Futurecast GRAF Surface Map.png
Futurecast GRAF 4.png

Chances for showers and thunderstorms begin to increase as we head into the weekend thanks to a developing area of low pressure. There are still some questions in terms to the coverage of rain during the day Saturday as some models keep us dry while others show a few rounds moving through. Agreement is high on the rain and thunderstorm coverage Saturday night through Sunday evening as the low tracks through the area. 

Futurecast EURO.png
Futurecast EURO Long Term.png

The Storm Prediction Center has defined a level one out of five risk for severe weather Saturday into Saturday night along and southwest of a line from New Richmond to Durand to Galesville. Hail and damaging wind gusts would be the main hazards. This could change depending on the track of the low pressure. 

SPC Day 3 Outlook.png

The other story will be the beneficial rainfall that we'll see with this. While a wide range of totals is likely depending on where the heavier rains and rounds of showers and thunderstorms track, most areas should see a half inch to one inch with totals up to two inches possible. 

QPF Next 5 Days.png

Highs Sunday fall back into the 70s thanks to the rain and cloudy skies, and we'll also see breezy conditions with wind gusts to 30 mph possible. 

Heading into next week, the weather pattern won't be as hot and dry as what we've seen... instead we'll have temperatures near seasonal averages and just slight chances for showers and thunderstorms around. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

