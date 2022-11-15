 Skip to main content
A few more inches of on and off snow over the next 48 hours

  • Updated
  • 0
48 Hr Chance for SNOW Graph 2018.png

The winter wonderland is here, and mother nature has no plans to remove it again any time soon.

We had 1.1'' of snow Monday, and we're expecting a few more inches of snow through Thursday.

Monday will be cloudy with high temps climbing towards 35 degrees. Winds will be from the east at 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills will stay in the 20s. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Snowfall will get going again in the mid to late morning and last through the evening commute. While temps are above freezing, the roads won't be too bad, but when they drop back below it could get pretty slick again.

Snowfall totals for the next 36 to 48 hours will range from 1 to 2 inches with isolated higher totals up to 3''+. 

DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation No Plot Contour Only - RPM 4km.png

Wednesday we'll see a cold front move by which will spawn a thin, narrow band of intense snow. This is called a squall line. This will rapidly reduce visibility and cover the roads with snow, so avoid the roads when this front moves through.

We'll see that line come thru sometime after 4 pm Wednesday night... which isn't conducive for the evening commute. 

wed pm.png

Snow will start to fizzle out into Thursday morning. Temps stay above freezing until the front knocks us into the 20s. The weekend will be even colder as temps drop into the 20s during the day and down into the single digits at night. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

Tags

