A few of the expected scattered storms could become strong Thursday afternoon and evening

Today was cooler than yesterday after a cold front moved through without enough moisture to even form clouds.
Today, there were only a few clouds in the sky as well, but the sun was also obscured by thicker smoke from wildfires in western Canada.
The smoke is pretty thick in the sky, but so far the smoke remains elevated well above the surface and is not affecting air quality. Most of the smoke is in the Black Carbon range as detected by satellite, but thankfully is pretty low in quantity and again mainly up in the sky.
There were a couple light showers near but mainly southwest of the Mississippi River in Minnesota this afternoon.
Our rain chances increase tomorrow afternoon as a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected. There is a level 1 (of 5) risk for severe weather tomorrow in the green area that includes parts of Western Wisconsin mainly east of a line roughly through Durand and Ladysmith.
A level 1 risk means that an isolated severe storm is possible, and generally means that any severe weather will be borderline severe with small hail and gusty winds possible, and sometimes even a weak tornado. While all threats are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening, the threat is certainly on the low side of the range, which is why the Storm prediction Center only put us in a level 1 risk.
Some morning sunshine is possible tomorrow, though it could be filtered again by that wildfire smoke. Isolated showers will begin to form midday as a weak warm front moves through. Highs will climb into the mid 70s before a cold front arrives with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening with the most likely area to get rain expected to be southeast of the Chippewa River.
A few showers could linger overnight into Friday morning, and there's a very slight chance for a few showers Friday afternoon mainly north of WI-29. It will also get a little breezy as this system moves through with a southwest wind tomorrow of 10 to 20 mph gusting into the 20s.
That breeze will last through Friday, but it will be out of the northwest on Friday. That will bring cooler temps with highs only near 60.
Temps will warm again this weekend with plenty of sunshine as long as the smoke allows enough sunlight to filter through. Highs will return to above average to the low to mid 70s. Even warmer weather could arrive towards the middle of next week.