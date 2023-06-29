A few showers and thunderstorms possible today but we're in for a dry and toasty holiday weekend

For the first time this year, we had some severe weather in the Chippewa Valley though it wasn't all that widespread. The only storm reports we had was quarter to golf-ball size hail near Pigeon Falls in Trempealeau County and a funnel cloud was reported near New Richmond.
The air quality has still been very poor across the area over the last few days and the AIR QUALITY ALERT continues through noon today but we see significant improvement into the afternoon and evening hours as we see a cold front move through, plus a change in the surface and upper-level wind flow. Projections have the air quality in the moderate category later today into tomorrow.
Overall, your Thursday forecast features a partly cloudy sky with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon as the cold front approaches. No severe weather is expected but heavier bursts of rain are possible. Winds will be west to northwest at 5-15 mph with highs in the 80s. Dew points will remain in the 60s so it'll feel muggy to humid as well.
A few showers and thunderstorms are possible through about 10 PM, otherwise we'll have a mostly clear sky. Winds will be light out of the west with lows in the mid 50s to low to mid 60s.
The weekend overall is looking really good with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. There is a very small chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm, but I expect 90 to 95 percent of the area to remain completely dry through the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s with dew points in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Monday will be hot and dry but chances for showers and thunderstorms return for the 4th of July into Wednesday. As of now, the better chance looks to be on Wednesday, but we'll watch trends closely. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, falling into the 70s to low to mid 80s Wednesday.