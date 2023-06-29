 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING...

Dense fog patches have developed early this morning with
visibilities around 1/4 mile in some locations. If traveling,
expect to encounter rapid reductions in visibility through mid
morning.

A few showers and thunderstorms possible today but we're in for a dry and toasty holiday weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Meteogram Future Precip. Probability Daily.png

Air quality to improve; weekend looking dry and toasty with a touch of humidity

For the first time this year, we had some severe weather in the Chippewa Valley though it wasn't all that widespread. The only storm reports we had was quarter to golf-ball size hail near Pigeon Falls in Trempealeau County and a funnel cloud was reported near New Richmond.

Air Quality Index Map and Chart.png

The air quality has still been very poor across the area over the last few days and the AIR QUALITY ALERT continues through noon today but we see significant improvement into the afternoon and evening hours as we see a cold front move through, plus a change in the surface and upper-level wind flow. Projections have the air quality in the moderate category later today into tomorrow.

Air Quality Forecast Today Auto KML Map and Impacts.png
Futurecast NAM.png

Overall, your Thursday forecast features a partly cloudy sky with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon as the cold front approaches. No severe weather is expected but heavier bursts of rain are possible. Winds will be west to northwest at 5-15 mph with highs in the 80s. Dew points will remain in the 60s so it'll feel muggy to humid as well. 

Futurecast HRRR.png

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible through about 10 PM, otherwise we'll have a mostly clear sky. Winds will be light out of the west with lows in the mid 50s to low to mid 60s. 

The weekend overall is looking really good with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. There is a very small chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm, but I expect 90 to 95 percent of the area to remain completely dry through the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s with dew points in the mid 50s to low 60s. 

Meteogram Hourly Planner Dew Points EURO 7 Days.png

Monday will be hot and dry but chances for showers and thunderstorms return for the 4th of July into Wednesday. As of now, the better chance looks to be on Wednesday, but we'll watch trends closely. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, falling into the 70s to low to mid 80s Wednesday. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

Send weather and pet photos here

Tags

Recommended for you