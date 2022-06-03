A few showers may spoil parts of the air show this weekend

Another awesome day is on tap for your Friday with sunshine sticking around, but if you have plans to hit up the Chippewa Valley Air Show this weekend, you may want to pack some rain gear.
High pressure will keep us clear again this Friday with loads of sun and high temps near 70. The cold front that passed overnight last night will hold temps a little lower.
It will also keep it breezy for Friday with winds from the northwest at 8 to 15 mph. Gusts will top out from 25 to 30 mph.
Overnight we'll stay clear, but then scattered rain chances move in for Saturday. Confidence is moderate for scattered rain to develop by midday Saturday, but trends keep it mostly south of Eau Claire.
We'll still see a chance at some light rain at times Saturday afternoon. Rainfall amounts will be only a few hundredths of an inch. Higher totals look likely south of Highway 10 where 1/4'' to 1/2'' look possible.
High temps will get stuck in the low to mid 60s Saturday and it will be breezy again from the south at 8 to 15 mph.
Sunday we'll see high temperatures climb towards the low 70s again. Another round of showers looks possible in the afternoon Sunday too.