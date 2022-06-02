A few spotty showers interrupt an otherwise perfect day

Day 2 of Meteorological summer and we're getting exactly what we would expect, sunny and 75. Unfortunately, we're also counting down the days until we start losing light again.
The "longest" day of the year will be on June 21st where we'll see 15 hours and 35 minutes of daylight. We'll slowly start losing daylight after that day, but you won't likely notice it until we start getting into August.
Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temps in the mid 70s. Winds will be breezy from the west at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
There is a slight chance for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. There may be a few brief heavy downpours and then the showers will end. Not everyone will get rain.
Overnight we'll clear out and winds will settle briefly, but then sunshine and breezy northwest winds return Friday. High temperatures may not even crack 70.
Saturday will be even cooler due to scattered rain chances. We'll see highs in the mid 60s.