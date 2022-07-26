 Skip to main content
A few spotty showers possible as temps tumble the rest of the week

Meteogram Future Precip. Probability.png

A couple of cooler summer days are on tap for us here through the middle of the week. We will still feel a touch of humidity to go along with our isolated chances for showers.

Muggy Meter iCast 32hr Daybreak.png

Tuesday will be sunny to start but clouds will creep in throughout the day. High temperatures will climb towards 80, but we may fall short again like we did Monday.

Dew points will slowly climb into the low 60s so it may feel a touch humid compared to Monday. Winds will be from the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

A weak incoming cold front will spark a few isolated showers and t-storms this afternoon and overnight.

There's no severe threat at this time. Coverage will be limited and not everyone will see rain. Those that do could catch up to 0.1''. Better t-storms could produce up to 0.25''.

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation No Plot Contour Only - RPM 4km.png

There will be a chance for spotty showers through Wednesday and Thursday too as some cooler air filters in. We'll see very limited coverage of said showers. 

Temperatures tumble a bit too as we fall into the low to mid 70s by Thursday. We'll see a spike in temps again by the weekend.

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

