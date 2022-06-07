A few spotty showers to go with another pleasant June day

Another typical Tuesday is on deck as we continue through this first full week of June. Near average temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds plus a few spotty showers will be in the forecast for the next few days.
Tuesday will be comfortable with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be very light from the north as a weak short-wave moves across Minnesota into Wisconsin.
As this little wave works into the state, we'll see a few pockets of unsettled air bring us spotty nuisance rain showers. Rainfall totals will be less than 0.1'' in most instances and the showers will be brief.
These small disturbances will be possible through Wednesday evening too, with a slight chance for a few pop ups here or there. There's is just the slightest chance for an isolated thunderstorm in the mix both days.
Otherwise, the rest of the forecast is pretty similar. High temps in the mid 70s. Plenty of sunshine Thursday. Friday rain chances are trending south. The weekend looks warm and pleasant with new rain chances late Saturday.