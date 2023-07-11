A few storms tomorrow afternoon could be strong to severe with a few lingering showers/storms possible through weekend

A cold front moved through yesterday and brought big changes to Western Wisconsin. Yesterday's high was 91 and it was humid, too, with dew points topping out in the mid 60s in the late evening.
This morning, dew points had dropped down to the 40s to allow for a morning low of 50. Temperatures and humidity remained low through the day.
Highs climbed into the low/mid 70s across Western Wisconsin with a few spots pushing closer to 77.
Our break from the humidity today won't last long with dew points climbing again during the day tomorrow back to the low 60s by evening.
A few showers are possible all day, but stronger storms could move in during the evening with that increase in humidity.
A level 1 risk for severe weather has been issued for areas generally south and west of I-94, which means that an isolated storm may become severe. This risk area could shift a bit further north, too, with the main threats being large hail and straight-line gusts much like last night's storms brought.
Again, a few showers tonight through tomorrow morning are possible, but the stronger storms will hold off until a warm front brings back higher humidity. Temperatures will warm back to the low to mid 80s for highs and upper 50s/low 60s for low through the weekend, which is fairly close to average.
There will be some humidity, but shouldn't be super humid. While slight chances for isolated to scattered showers and storms cannot be ruled out each day, most of each day should be dry.
The day that has the best chance out of all the weekend chances will be Friday, which could also have some stronger thunderstorms.
Fairgoers and Rock Fest attendees should stay weather aware this weekend and keep checking the WQOW 18 Weather App for updates each day.