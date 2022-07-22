A few stray storms Friday; significant wind, hail and tornadoes possible Saturday

The steamy weather returns into the weekend and that will prompt a considerable chance at severe storms by Saturday.
Friday will be hot with high temps climbing into the upper 80s. Dew points will slowly climb back into the 60s leading to that muggy feel.
Winds will be a bit breezy again too from the west at 10 to 20 mph. This will mainly occur in the afternoon.
A few isolated showers or a stray storm can't be ruled out Friday either. There is a level 1 risk for isolated hail or wind gusts. The chance at a stray storm could sprout at any time Friday as a weak wave slowly moves across the area.
SATURDAY:
The heat and humidity continue to rise ahead of a cold front Saturday afternoon. High temps will try to reach the upper 80s before storms fire up.
Dew points will surge into the low 70s ahead of storms too leaving us in that soupy feel.
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible as early as 1 pm Saturday. A round of large hail and gusty winds will prelude a more straight-line wind threat for the later evening.
There is a level 3 risk for numerous severe to significant thunderstorms for the entire valley. The risks include significant hail above 2'' in diameter, wind gusts in excess of 70 mph, and possibly a few tornadoes.
There will be more scattered storms reforming through Sunday morning behind the main severe event, so localized heavy rain and flooding may become a concern if storms train over each other. This seems like the least likely scenario at this time.
Sunday will be much cooler with highs near 80 and dew points falling into the 50s. We'll keep that trend into next week with a few other chances for rain by Tuesday.