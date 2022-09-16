A few strong storms are possible within the Isolated chances for showers this weekend

Humidity was a lot higher than Thursday with dew points in the mid to upper 60s Friday evening, though the cloud cover and light showers moving through kept temperatures a bit cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s for most.
Rain so far hasn't added up to too much, only a trace to 1/4 inch for most so far, though any thunderstorm through the weekend could add a quick half inch to an inch for isolated spots only as most places will only see a few showers between longer stretches of dry and possibly partly sunny weather.
Scattered showers continued to push northeast Friday evening through the Chippewa Valley before exiting between 10 and 11 pm. Saturday will have similar chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms, the difference being the thunderstorm chance is higher mainly south and west of Eau Claire.
There is a level 1 risk for isolated severe thunderstorms south of highway 10 Saturday. That risk extends south of a line from Osseo to to about Ellsworth and then turns north west of a line through Ellsworth and New Richmond.
The Chippewa Valley might not get much at all on Saturday, but any storm that forms with the two separate rounds both south and northwest of Eau Claire could become strong.
Rain chances continue overnight and begin to dissipate Sunday morning followed by partial clearing Sunday afternoon. Monday looks dry with lower humidity but still warm before another chance for showers and storms arrive late Monday night through Tuesday morning before finally a cold front approaches Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.
Once that front passes, temps will drop quite a bit. Expect highs in the upper 70s to low/mid 80s next week before that front passes and highs only in the low to mid 60s late week after it passes. Humidity will be gone with that front as well.