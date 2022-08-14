A foggy morning ahead of some light showers

The weekend ends like another fall day with temps only reaching the low 70s with cloudy skies. Dewpoints are in the 60s, which will keep the our real feels at, or a little bit above our temperatures. Tonight, our dewpoints won't drop too much, which will keep our temps from only dropping to the upper 50s.
Along with dewpoints, not dropping, they will be at a level that will support widespread fog from around 1 AM till about 6 AM. This fog is could be dense and have the possibility to reduce visibility down to a 1/4 of a mile. So, when going to work, be careful out on the roads.
Along with fog on Monday, there is a possibility of some light showers as well. These showers will be in the evening and...