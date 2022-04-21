A gorgeous, sunny Thursday before strong to severe storms move in Friday/Saturday

Wednesday's rain gave the are about 1/2'' of accumulation to add to our surplus for the month of April. Now, we're finally going to get a dose of decent weather Thursday before severe storm chances pick up into the weekend.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temps in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be breezy from the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph. The average high for Eau Claire is currently 59º, so we're still a bit shy of that mark.
Overnight, the winds will shift to the east-southeast and slowly gain speed. These winds will go from 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph Friday.
This will keep temperatures in the 50s for Friday, but scattered rain showers and some isolated thunderstorms will stop us from getting much warmer.
A very strong warm front will boost temperatures into Friday night. By Saturday we will be inching towards high temps in the 70s. That would be the first time we've accomplished that margin in 2022. The last 70-degree day we had was on October 19th, 2021. That's 181 days ago from today.
This warm front will bring a chance for strong to severe storms. There is a level 1 risk for severe weather Friday (green) for isolated severe hail and strong wind gusts.
Saturday, there is a level 2 (yellow) scattered risk for severe storms in part of western Wisconsin. There is also the level 1 (green) isolated risk for severe storms too.
Strong winds, large hail and an isolated tornado will be possible in these areas on Saturday. Turn your alerts on and be ready for updates the next 48 hours.