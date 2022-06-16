 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A great 4 to 5 day stretch of wonderful summer weather, but that darn wind...

  • Updated
  • 0
A great 4 to 5 day stretch of wonderful summer weather, but that darn wind...
Chore-Cast 2019- mower bars.png

The worst part of the week is over. Sticky temps and strong storms have now moved well out of the forecast and we're on our way into fantastic stretch of weather.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and near average with high temperatures climbing towards to 80. We'll see plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds in the afternoon. 

Winds will be the only nuisance for you Thursday. Wind speeds will be from the west at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. 

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

The forecast will remain mostly sunny and breezy Friday with high temps towards 83.

Same story for Saturday with sunshine and high temps towards 81.

Father's Day becomes steamy again with temperatures towards the upper 80s and it will start to become humid again. But there is no precipitation in the forecast even through Monday next week.

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags