A great 4 to 5 day stretch of wonderful summer weather, but that darn wind...

The worst part of the week is over. Sticky temps and strong storms have now moved well out of the forecast and we're on our way into fantastic stretch of weather.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and near average with high temperatures climbing towards to 80. We'll see plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds in the afternoon.
Winds will be the only nuisance for you Thursday. Wind speeds will be from the west at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
The forecast will remain mostly sunny and breezy Friday with high temps towards 83.
Same story for Saturday with sunshine and high temps towards 81.
Father's Day becomes steamy again with temperatures towards the upper 80s and it will start to become humid again. But there is no precipitation in the forecast even through Monday next week.