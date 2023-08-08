A great summer-like day ahead; several rain chances in the forecast after today

Monday overall wasn't too bad as we had near to slightly above average temperatures along with muggy to humid conditions and a few pop-up showers and t-storms.
Today's forecast will be the nicest of the next seven. We'll have a mostly clear sky after a few extra clouds and areas of fog this morning. Winds will be light out of the northwest with highs in the low to mid 80s. Dew points will be down in the 50s to near 60 so it'll be rather comfortable compared to recent days.
It'll be a great day to head to the beach, but the UV Index will be up to an 8 which means sunburn can occur in 20-25 minutes or less so be sure to have the sunscreen and sunglasses handy.
We'll have a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky tonight with a light west to southwest wind with lows in the 50s to low 60s. A few showers could be possible north of US-64 towards daybreak.
A cold front will sweep through the area on Wednesday, bringing with it a few widely scattered showers and t-storms. The good news is that severe weather is not expected. Dew points will increase back into the low to mid 60s with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Thursday during the day will be quiet with a partly cloudy sky, but we are keeping an eye on the next system set to move in late Thursday night into Friday. Chances for showers and t-storms will increase late Thursday evening and will continue through Friday evening. We are still a few days away so things could change, but this looks to be our best chance for showers and t-storms.
As of now, the Storm Prediction Center does not have a risk for severe weather out for Thursday night and Friday, but depending on the track, timing and strength of the system, we can't totally rule out the threat for strong to severe t-storms. Please stay with the Stormtracker 18 Weather Team over the next few days for updates.
A few isolated showers could be possible heading into the weekend, otherwise we'll have a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.