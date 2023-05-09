A hint of summer-like humidity arrives with highs approaching 80 next couple days along with isolated showers/storms

Temperatures warmed up this afternoon despite a nearly continuous layer of cumulus clouds that allowed for just peeks of sunshine during the afternoon.
Still, highs managed to climb into the mid 70s across the Chippewa Valley, about 10 degrees warmer than Eau Claire's average high of 67.
It's also time to bring out the dew point map! Remember that dew points are the best parameter to measure how humid it is. It's a calculation based on the temperature that the air would have to cool to in order to become saturated, or the point where the temperature would have to drop to in order to form dew. So, the higher the dew point, the higher the humidity.
Dew points in the low 50s are comfortable with low humidity, but most begin to notice humidity in the air in the upper 50s and feel uncomfortable once dew points climb above 60.
We have a chance to hit that mark at times the rest of this week, but Western Wisconsin's dew points should stay in the mid to upper 50s most of the time, dropping into the lower 50s in the mornings and rising to near 60 by evening each day through Saturday when the best chance for showers and thunderstorms arrive along a cold front.
There has been an isolated shower or two in Rusk County this afternoon, but attention this evening will be the showers and storms to our west. A line of scattered showers and storms that were in central Minnesota this afternoon are moving northeast this evening, though there has been a weakening trend as they move east.
A few could move through Western Wisconsin this evening/overnight, but it's just a slight chance and even if they do, they won't likely affect the entire Chippewa Valley.
The same can be said for tomorrow morning's slight chance mainly north of WI-64, but most of the day should be dry and might actually become mostly sunny as temps warm up to near 80 with that hint of humidity.
Similar conditions are expected Thursday with just a slight chance for isolated showers and storms. Better chances, but still not in the likely category, arrive Friday with the most likely chance coming with the round sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. So, Mother's Day weekend won't be a washout, but it's likely at least one of the two days will be impacted by scattered showers and storms, at least in part.