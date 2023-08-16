A line of strong to severe storms will move through Chippewa Valley late Wednesday evening

Severe weather cannot be ruled out as a line of strong storms develops ahead of a cold front later this evening. They will likely move through from northwest to southeast between 8pm and midnight.
All severe threats are possible, but the chance for a spin-up tornado are fairly low. The main threat will be straight-line wind gusts up to 70mph with the strongest cells also capable of damaging hail.
Storms are forming in a warm and humid environment with dew points this evening climbing through the 60s and possibly into the 70s. Temperatures are in the low to mid 80s this evening, too, to go with that high humidity.
The risk of severe weather is a bit higher northwest of a line generally through Buffalo City, Augusta, and Medford. That's where the yellow level two risk for severe storms exists, but there's still an isolated severe storm possibility in the level 1 risk area to the southeast of that line.
The front was moving through northwest Minnesota this afternoon with just showers, but storms are beginning to pop up as well.
Futurecast has the line of showers and storms near or west of US-63 around 8pm and moving through the Chippewa Valley between 9 and 11 PM.
A few storms could linger in southern Clark, Jackson, and southern Trempealeau counties between midnight and 1, maybe 2 AM.
Clouds will quickly clear after the storms depart this evening, and it'll remain windy out of the northwest through the night with gusts to 35+ possible.
Tomorrow will be between partly cloudy and mostly sunny and the humidity will be dropping with the continuing northwesterly breeze. Tomorrow night will cool down to possibly the mid/upper 40s before warming back to a more summer-like high in the low 80s by Friday afternoon.
Then, the heat and humidity move back in quickly for the weekend with highs near or above 90 possible with dew points in the 60s and perhaps even near 70 at times. The humidity will continue next week with highs still above average in the upper 80s to 90s.