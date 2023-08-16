 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air
Quality Advisory which remains in effect until 6:00 AM CDT
Monday. This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Canadian wildfire smoke, although less dense and delayed in
arrival, is moving into the state from the northwest Thursday and
will travel south southeast tonight into Friday morning. The
PM2.5 air quality index (AQI) could still reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) level on Friday. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion. The best chance for USG AQI PM2.5 will reside
across western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over
the state and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI could reach the USG level due to
favorable weather conditions alongside the presence of wildfire
smoke. On both Saturday and Sunday, USG AQI ozone concentrations
could develop inland of the lake breeze, while those areas within
the lake breeze will have a better chance of reaching USG AQI
ozone concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are
typically maximized during the afternoon or evening before
decreasing overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

A line of strong to severe storms will move through Chippewa Valley late Wednesday evening

  • Updated
  • 0

Mild weather returns for just a day or two after tonight's strong storms move through along a cold front.

Severe weather cannot be ruled out as a line of strong storms develops ahead of a cold front later this evening. They will likely move through from northwest to southeast between 8pm and midnight.

Severe Weather Today - Triple Panel Dials.png

All severe threats are possible, but the chance for a spin-up tornado are fairly low. The main threat will be straight-line wind gusts up to 70mph with the strongest cells also capable of damaging hail.

Storms are forming in a warm and humid environment with dew points this evening climbing through the 60s and possibly into the 70s. Temperatures are in the low to mid 80s this evening, too, to go with that high humidity.

The risk of severe weather is a bit higher northwest of a line generally through Buffalo City, Augusta, and Medford. That's where the yellow level two risk for severe storms exists, but there's still an isolated severe storm possibility in the level 1 risk area to the southeast of that line.

The front was moving through northwest Minnesota this afternoon with just showers, but storms are beginning to pop up as well.

Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast1.png

Futurecast has the line of showers and storms near or west of US-63 around 8pm and moving through the Chippewa Valley between 9 and 11 PM.

Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast2.png

A few storms could linger in southern Clark, Jackson, and southern Trempealeau counties between midnight and 1, maybe 2 AM.

Clouds will quickly clear after the storms depart this evening, and it'll remain windy out of the northwest through the night with gusts to 35+ possible.

Tomorrow will be between partly cloudy and mostly sunny and the humidity will be dropping with the continuing northwesterly breeze. Tomorrow night will cool down to possibly the mid/upper 40s before warming back to a more summer-like high in the low 80s by Friday afternoon.

Then, the heat and humidity move back in quickly for the weekend with highs near or above 90 possible with dew points in the 60s and perhaps even near 70 at times. The humidity will continue next week with highs still above average in the upper 80s to 90s. 

7 Day Evening.png

Send News 18 your weather and pet photos here

Tags

Recommended for you