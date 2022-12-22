A "Lull" in the storm before blizzard conditions develop for Friday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW ENDING THEN A GROUND BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...

...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...

.Snow will continue to exit from west to east this morning. Later
today northwest winds gusts of 40 to near 50 mph will develop and
last through Friday night. Many hours of whiteout conditions are
expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or
impossible as roads drift shut. In addition, arctic air with
dangerously cold wind chills will spread across the region. This
event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind
chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid
traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and
evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, with a Winter
Storm Warning east of the river through Friday night.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow.
Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the
second Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow expected. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very
cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST
early this morning. For the second Winter Storm Warning, from
6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions this
evening through Friday night will make travel nearly impossible.
The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and
a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when
you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your
vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW ENDING THEN A GROUND BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...

...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...

.Snow will continue to exit from west to east this morning. Later
today northwest winds gusts of 40 to near 50 mph will develop and
last through Friday night. Many hours of whiteout conditions are
expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or
impossible as roads drift shut. In addition, arctic air with
dangerously cold wind chills will spread across the region. This
event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind
chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid
traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and
evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, with a Winter
Storm Warning east of the river through Friday night.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow.
Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the
second Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow expected. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very
cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST
early this morning. For the second Winter Storm Warning, from
6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions this
evening through Friday night will make travel nearly impossible.
The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and
a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when
you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your
vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

A "Lull" in the storm before blizzard conditions develop for Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
A "Lull" in the storm before blizzard conditions develop for Friday

Roads are snow covered early Thursday morning after almost 5 inches of light, fluffy snow fell in Eau Claire overnight.

DOT Live Cam.png

Temperatures are below zero with wind chills -20 to -30 degrees already Thursday morning. This means road salt won't be able to completely clear the snow and roads will remain slick all day.

You can check live travel conditions by viewing highway traffic cameras over at 511wi.org.

Travel conditions will only worsen late Thursday into Friday as blizzard like conditions develop.

THE LULL IN THE STORM

There is a 12-hour window Thursday between the end of the snowfall and the extreme winds expected by Friday, where there will be quieter weather.

wind chill.png

During this time, we have a WIND CHILL ADVISORY from 6 am to 6 pm.

Wind chills will be from -20º to -30º which means frostbite can set in less than 15 minutes on exposed skin.

Wind speeds will slowly increase as we head into the evening. Wind speeds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph will gust up to 30 mph Thursday.

Meteogram Forecast TempWindChillTrend 2018 Daybreak Today-Tonight.png

THE POTENTIAL BLIZZARD

A WINTER STORM WARNING resumes at 6 pm Thursday and ends Saturday at 6 am.

warning.png

There is an ongoing discussion with the National Weather Service about upgrading this to a blizzard warning, so check back for updates.

Overnight Thursday, wind speeds will increase further after midnight. Winds will be at 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph. 

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 13 hr Today-Tonight.png

This will lead to blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be extremely low due to the blowing snow. 

Snow drifts could pile up to more than a few feet. Some roads may become impassable. 

Travel Tracker Variable Scale.png

RELIEF? 

Saturday morning we'll finally see winds slowly die down. This is when we'll see travel conditions improve, but road crews will still need most of the day to clear everything. 

Temperatures will not be warm as wind chills will still be from -20º to -40º. The only bright point is we will see some sunshine Saturday.

Christmas Day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temps near 5º. Wind chills will still be -10º to -25º.

There is another weak little wave that will bring a quick dose of snow that could impact the Monday morning commute into next week.

The last week of 2022 will warm up though, and temps will get back above average by next Wednesday. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you