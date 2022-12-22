A "Lull" in the storm before blizzard conditions develop for Friday

Roads are snow covered early Thursday morning after almost 5 inches of light, fluffy snow fell in Eau Claire overnight.
Temperatures are below zero with wind chills -20 to -30 degrees already Thursday morning. This means road salt won't be able to completely clear the snow and roads will remain slick all day.
You can check live travel conditions by viewing highway traffic cameras over at 511wi.org.
Travel conditions will only worsen late Thursday into Friday as blizzard like conditions develop.
THE LULL IN THE STORM
There is a 12-hour window Thursday between the end of the snowfall and the extreme winds expected by Friday, where there will be quieter weather.
During this time, we have a WIND CHILL ADVISORY from 6 am to 6 pm.
Wind chills will be from -20º to -30º which means frostbite can set in less than 15 minutes on exposed skin.
Wind speeds will slowly increase as we head into the evening. Wind speeds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph will gust up to 30 mph Thursday.
THE POTENTIAL BLIZZARD
A WINTER STORM WARNING resumes at 6 pm Thursday and ends Saturday at 6 am.
There is an ongoing discussion with the National Weather Service about upgrading this to a blizzard warning, so check back for updates.
Overnight Thursday, wind speeds will increase further after midnight. Winds will be at 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph.
This will lead to blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be extremely low due to the blowing snow.
Snow drifts could pile up to more than a few feet. Some roads may become impassable.
RELIEF?
Saturday morning we'll finally see winds slowly die down. This is when we'll see travel conditions improve, but road crews will still need most of the day to clear everything.
Temperatures will not be warm as wind chills will still be from -20º to -40º. The only bright point is we will see some sunshine Saturday.
Christmas Day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temps near 5º. Wind chills will still be -10º to -25º.
There is another weak little wave that will bring a quick dose of snow that could impact the Monday morning commute into next week.
The last week of 2022 will warm up though, and temps will get back above average by next Wednesday.