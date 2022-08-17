A majority of incoming rainfall is trending in the overnight hours the next few days

We've got quite a few rounds of rain showers and thunderstorms coming our way the next several days, but the majority of the rain is trending in the overnight hours.
Wednesday will be a repeat forecast starting mostly cloudy and becoming partly cloudy. We'll see high temperatures in the low 80s. Winds will be light; humidity will be low.
A few isolated showers and storms will be possible mainly northwest of the Eau Claire throughout our Wednesday. Rainfall totals will be from a trace to 1/4'' for most in Polk, Barron and St. Croix counties.
Scattered showers and storms pickup overnight for most of the Chippewa Valley, bringing us a wet start to our Thursday. We'll see a round of rain through the early morning, then we'll get a break into the afternoon when the sun may even come out.
We'll repeat this theme Friday too, with rain mainly overnight and dry conditions during the day. Unfortunately, Saturday looks like the day we'll see rain start in the midafternoon, taking up parts of your evening.
Rainfall amounts will range from a trace to 1/4'' for each round of rain. Meaning, by the end of the weekend we'll see anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rainfall. Especially if we get a few stronger thunderstorms in the mix.
High temperatures will slowly fall each day. Thursday we'll be in the upper 70s. Friday and Saturday we'll be in the low 70s. By Sunday, we'll climb back to near 80.