...CONTINUED IMPACTS FROM WHAT FELL OVERNIGHT, IN COMBINATION WITH
AREAS OF DRIZZLE AND LIGHT SNOW THIS MORNING, WILL RESULT IN SLICK
ROADS AND SLOW TRAVEL THIS MORNING...

.One final round of potential accumulations are currently in South
Dakota moving towards western Minnesota. Outside of this band,
areas of drizzle and light snow are possible this morning, with
roadways likely slick from what fell overnight. Any snow left on
roadways will turn to slush as we warm above freezing by the mid
morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

A messy Monday ahead as slushy snow showers linger; watching for more snow late in the week

The latest area of low pressure has brought a slushy couple of inches to the Chippewa Valley, making travel a little messy, and we'll continue to see some messy weather to kick off the work week.

Watches Warnings.png

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place until 11 AM for Pierce and Pepin counties, and 3 PM for everyone else. The advisory has been dropped for Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties.

Futurecast EURO.png
Futurecast EURO 2.png

For today, we'll continue to see periodic chances of snow showers and with highs forecasted to top out in the mid to upper 30s, rain could mix in with the snow at times and the snow that does fall will be slushy. Additional snowfall of a trace to 2" is expected. 

Skies become partly to mostly cloudy for tonight and with lows falling back into the 20s, any wet or untreated surfaces could become slick, so be aware of that. 

Futurecast EURO 3.png

Tuesday will be the nicest day of the week with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and highs on either side of 40 degrees. Skies become overcast Tuesday night into Wednesday but stay mostly dry aside from a very light rain or snow shower Wednesday afternoon. 

Winter Storm Forecasting Live GFS.png

Attention then turns to the end of the week as models indicate another area of low pressure tracking across the upper Midwest. As of now, the latest runs show the center of the low tracking south, which means we'll have snow in our area. The precipitation looks to begin Thursday morning and continue through Friday night. While the finer details are still unknown, it's plausible that we'll see accumulating snow with this system, and it looks to be the wet and slushy type of snow as well as temperatures will be around freezing. We'll continue to have updates throughout the week so please stay with us for more details.  

Winter Storm Forecasting Live ECMWF.png

As we head towards the weekend, the cloudy skies will remain with us and another small chance of snow could return by the second half of the weekend with highs in the lower 30s, which would be about 5-8 degrees below average. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

