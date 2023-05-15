A mild and sunny Monday ahead of us after some morning fog

The weekend overall wasn't the most ideal but it also wasn't a washout. Areas along and south of US-64 picked up a tenth to a half inch of rain Sunday morning before we cleared out Sunday afternoon.
The start of the week is looking spectacular with plenty of sunshine, however we will start the day with patchy to dense fog. Winds will be light out of the west and northwest with highs running 71-76.
Skies remain clear tonight with a light west to southwest wind and that could lead to areas of fog developing once again overnight. Lows fall back into the 40s to low 50s.
We'll be even warmer on Tuesday as highs climb into the mid 70s to mid 80s with sunny skies. A backdoor cold front moves through in the afternoon, and all it'll do is bring a few afternoon clouds and maybe a brief sprinkle or shower. Lows drop back into the 40s Tuesday night under a mostly clear to clear sky.
Wednesday will remain quiet with a clear to partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 60s to low to mid 70s, which is right at seasonal averages.
The good news is that dewpoints will remain in the comfortable category, sitting in the 40s to low 50s. We may see it tick up a bit ahead of the cold front Tuesday, but then it drops back into the 30s and 40s by Wednesday. We should see it go back up again by the end of the week ahead of the next system.
Speaking of which, we are looking at chances of showers and a few thunderstorms returning to the Chippewa Valley Thursday and Friday as the next system tracks in. Rain chances will diminish Friday night, and that will lead to a quiet and mild weekend.