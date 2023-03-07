A nice day ahead, but eyes remain on snow potential to end the week

We are in for a nicer day today after a messy Monday, where we dealt with rain and slushy snow showers. Most areas saw 1-4" of snowfall with the higher totals north of the Chippewa Valley, where places like Spooner and Hayward saw 5-9".
No snow in the forecast for our Tuesday though, as we'll see a partly cloudy sky and a light east to northeast wind with highs in the upper 30s to low to mid 40s.
Skies become overcast into tonight and will stay that way through Wednesday with a breezy east to east-southeast wind. Lows fall back between 25-30 with highs Wednesday in the mid 30s to low 40s.
A few light snow showers are possible Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but the story turns to Thursday afternoon as we watch an area of low pressure track to our south. The best chance for snow will be Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. The latest model runs are showing the low pressure tracking further south and not as strong as previous runs. With that being said, there will still be impacts with this system. I'm still not overly comfortable discussing snow totals as of yet, but we will see enough snow to where the shovels will be needed, and possibly the snow blowers for some. Temperatures will be at or just below freezing, so this snow will be the wet and heavy variety. The Stormtracker 18 Weather team will be tracking this closely so be sure to stay with us for more complete details.
Once that moves out, we unfortunately won't shake off the cloud cover and we'll be watching the chance for another round of snow showers Saturday night through Monday of next week. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 30s.