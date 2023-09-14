A nice warm up today after a chilly start; tracking rain chances for Friday

Temperatures the last few days have been below average by roughly 5-10 degrees, so definitely feeling like Fall but compared to what we had a week and a half ago, we'll defintely take this.
We are slowly starting to see colors changing across the Chippewa Valley though most areas are seeing 5%-15% color as of the latest update. Clark County is up to 20% and Hudson is up to 35%. You can head over to the Travel Wisconsin website to take a look at the latest fall colors in our area and across the state.
Your Thursday forecast will feature mainly sunny skies with a few afternoon clouds to the west ahead of a warm front. Winds will be southerly at 5-15 mph as higher pressure moves away. Highs climb into the mid 70s to low 80s, which is 5-15 degrees warmer than the last few days.
Clouds increase heading into tonight as the warm front passes through. We'll be tracking a line of light to moderate rain showers moving in overnight into Friday morning and this is ahead of a slow-moving cold front. Once that moves away, we'll see a few isolated to widely scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening hours, but severe weather is not expected.
As far as rain totals go, most areas will see totals of a trace to a quarter of an inch though higher totals are possible depending on where the heavier rains and thunderstorms occur.
Heading into the weekend, most of the weekend should be dry however we have now introduced a slight chance for a few isolated showers as a secondary cold front moves through. Sunday will be pleasant with a few passing clouds. Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Drier weather will continue into next week with warmer temperatures moving back in. By midweek, highs look to be in the 80s areawide. Trends also show possibly some precipitation returning mid to late week.