A not-so-spooky trick-or-treat forecast for the Halloween weekend

It's the Halloween weekend and mother nature is lining up a really good forecast. In fact, it will be a really good forecast into the first full week of November too.
There's little to discuss.
Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, high temps will climb towards the low 60s.
Winds will be from the south at 5 to 15 mph. Saturday will be the breeziest of all the days.
Each day will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Sunday will be the cloudiest.
The Trick-or-Treat forecast looks primo, with temps in the upper 40s, light wind and no precipitation during peak candy grabbing times.
The 60s continue all next week with just a slight variation in clouds each day.