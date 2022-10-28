 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A not-so-spooky trick-or-treat forecast for the Halloween weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
A not-so-spooky trick-or-treat forecast for the Halloween weekend
Trick or Treat - Weekend.png

It's the Halloween weekend and mother nature is lining up a really good forecast. In fact, it will be a really good forecast into the first full week of November too.

There's little to discuss.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, high temps will climb towards the low 60s.

Weekend Wind Forecast.png

Winds will be from the south at 5 to 15 mph. Saturday will be the breeziest of all the days. 

Each day will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Sunday will be the cloudiest.

Halloween Forecast From Grave.png

The Trick-or-Treat forecast looks primo, with temps in the upper 40s, light wind and no precipitation during peak candy grabbing times.

The 60s continue all next week with just a slight variation in clouds each day.

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you