A pair of days in the 70s before a strong cold front pulls us back down to the 50s

The first full week of October has the ups and downs you'd expect from a transitional month. We'll be starting warm and breezy and ending down below freezing.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for a few morning showers. High temperatures will climb into the low 70s in the afternoon. Winds will be from the south at 8 to 15 mph. Most of Monday will be dry and new rainfall totals will be less than 0.05''.
Lows will fall into the 50s overnight, before another day of high temps in the mid 70s Tuesday. It will be breezy again from the south at 5 to 15 mph.
There will be a few spotty showers early Tuesday. Chances for spotty showers will continue all day. New rainfall totals will be from a trace to a few hundredths of an inch.
The strong cold front starts to work in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Winds will switch to the west and high temps will be in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly cloudy skies may produce some spotty showers again Wednesday.
Temps will drop overnight Wednesday and through most of Thursday. Spotty showers continue through Thursday afternoon. New rainfall will be less than 0.1''.
By Thursday, high temps will be in the 50s. Lows will drop into the low 30s and even the upper 20s Friday. It will be chilly into the weekend.