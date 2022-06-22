A perfect day with comfy sunshine, but humidity returns tomorrow

A cold front passed through the valley last night, lowering the dewpoint and temps which makes for a more comfortable day. Temps will reach the low 80s and topping out in the evening with the sun fueling our temp. Once the sunsets, the rest of the evening will cool down to the lower 60s with clear skies.
Tomorrow, muggy weather returns with humidity and temps in the high 80s. Scattered showers tomorrow evening will be possible northwest of Eau Claire, but higher chances of storms hitting the Valley will be Friday morning.
Friday will be in the mid 80s with the humidity sticking around from Thursday as well as the chances of scattered showers.
Saturday will likely have scattered thunderstorms throughout the day with temps in the low 80s. Sunday, the humidity will leave the Valley. High temps will drop into the low 70s.
Next week, the temps are going to rise back up with Tuesday's highs climbing back up to the low 80s.