A perfect weather day Thursday before rain starts to spoil parts of the weekend

What a beauty of a forecast we have lined up for you on this June Thursday. Temperatures are going to be perfect, but a little breeze will keep things comfortable.
That sunshine will be warm with high temps near 80, but likely falling just short. Northwest winds at 8 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph will bring a mild breeze through. There will be minimal clouds.
Overnight, lows fall into the 50s. It will be a great night for open windows!
Friday we'll see another chance at isolated showers and maybe a t-storm as a mid-level wave passes through. These will be very spotty just like Wednesday was, with isolated brief downpours and maybe some lightning.
High temps will reach the mid 70s still and the breeze will be variable at 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday is the day that looks a little meh. We'll start dry, but a round of scattered rain will move into the area in the afternoon and likely spoil the rest of the day. High temps will get stuck in the low 70s.
We'll dry out for Sunday though with highs back in the upper 70s and a partly cloudy sky.