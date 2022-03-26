A phenomenal yet chilly end to the weekend

So far, this weekend has been great, especially after the past rain and snow chances this week. We are finally drying up a bit on Saturday but feeling a bit cold while doing so.
Saturday night will stay chilly with a mostly clear sky, which will help us chill to lows toward 10°. Temps will be in the low teens as we wake up on Sunday and wind chills will make it feel even colder, so we want that extra-large coffee to stay warm on our Sunday.
The good news is that this will usher in sunshine for Sunday with highs in the low to mid 30s. This is much cooler than our average high at 47°.
Winds will be present until Sunday night, until they finally become light.
Clouds will remain mostly clear as we fall into Sunday night with lows in the mid-teens. We will begin seeing an increase in clouds very early for Monday morning.
You can expect a partly cloudy sky with highs near 40 for Monday. Tuesday will be dry to start until a rain chance returns Tuesday afternoon.
Rain and snow will vary depending on our temperatures from Tuesday through Friday. A bulk of the precipitation looks to be rain, but we can expect a good amount of it with this system, something similar to what we had the past week.
While the week ahead looks wet, next weekend will start dry on Saturday.