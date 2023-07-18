A pleasant day today; chances for t-storms return Wednesday and some could be strong to severe

It was a cool and mostly cloudy day to kick off the new week, but for a lot of people, it was certainly nice to turn the A/C's off and open up the windows.
We'll have another nice day ahead of us for your Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a light westerly wind and highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Dew points will remain in the 50s.
Heading into tonight, we'll have a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. After midnight, a few isolated showers and t-storms could track through the area, but most areas will likely remain dry. Lows fall back into the 50s with light winds.
The next low pressure system moves in for Wednesday and that will increase the moisture and temperatures, leading to a better chance for showers and t-storms. We could have some activity in the morning, but the higher chances will be during the afternoon and evening hours.
The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk of severe t-storms for nearly the entire area. The exception is areas east of a line from Medford to Neillsville to Black River Falls. The main hazards will be hail and damaging wind gusts though an isolated tornado can't be ruled out as well. Highs climb into the 80s with dew points in the 60s.
A few showers and t-storms could linger heading into Thursday, otherwise we'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine with a breezy north to northwest wind. Highs cool back to the 70s to low 80s.
The weekend overall looks pretty good with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. A few isolated showers and t-storms could be possible Saturday and Sunday, but the rain coverage is rather low so most areas will likely stay dry through the entire weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s.
As we head into next week, signs continue to point to a rise in heat levels as the heat dome that's been parked over the southwestern U.S. for quite sometime slowly tracks towards the central states. While it's still too early to pinpoint exact details, the likelihood of the Chippewa Valley seeing above average temperatures is becoming more likely to round out the month of July.