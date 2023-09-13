A pleasant fall-like day ahead; turning warmer Thursday

We had a few widely scattered showers across the Chippewa Valley throughout the day Tuesday. Some did see rain, others weren't as lucky but even those that did see rain didn't see much. The Eau Claire Airport recorded a trace of rain while we had 0.04" at the TV station.
After some areas of patchy fog and light frost, we'll have a sunny to mostly sunny sky for your Wednesday. Winds will be light to calm with highs in the 60s.
Skies remain clear heading into tonight with winds remaining light to calm. Lows once again fall into the mid 30s to mid 40s. Patchy frost could be possible in our eastern hometowns and patchy fog could develop for all overnight.
Thursday will trend warmer as higher pressure moves southeast and winds turning southerly and increase to 5-15 mph. We'll maintain a sunny to mostly sunny with highs rising into the mid 70s to low 80s.
A warm front will increase the clouds heading into Thursday night and a cold front on the backside will lead to a chance for some rain showers and isolated thunderstorms heading into Friday morning. Unfortunately, latest trends have the line of precipitation weakening as it moves into our area.
Some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms continue into Friday afternoon before ending Friday night. Overall, rain totals will be on the light side with most areas seeing under a quarter inch. Some isolated higher totals are possible, mostly across our western hometowns.
Beyond Friday, the weather pattern will turn dry once again with scattered clouds around. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Saturday through Monday, but we see a slight bump in temperatures towards the middle of next week.