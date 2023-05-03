A pleasant May day ahead with less wind; tracking spotty rain chances as well after today

The weather on our Tuesday was overall not too bad, though once again we saw gusty winds once again. Most areas saw wind gusts in the 25-35 mph range with Eau Claire seeing a peak gust of 38 mph.
The wind today though... much calmer! We'll start the day with plenty of sunshine but skies will become partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs top out in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
We'll have partly cloudy skies into tonight, but areas northeast will see mostly cloudy skies and could see a few isolated showers overnight. This would be confined to areas like Rice Lake, Ladysmith and Medofrd. Winds will be light out of the south and southeast with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
A weak cold front and low pressure will slide through the area, and while most models keep us dry, we continue to maintain a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm as the front moves through. Highs climb into the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Slight chances of showers remain in the forecast Friday and Saturday, but it will not rain the entire time. Highs will be in the 60s with an easterly wind that will be breezy at times, mostly on Saturday.
Better chances for showers and thunderstorms return late in the day Sunday, and will continue through Monday night before decreasing to a slight chance by Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 60s to low to mid 70s with lows in the 50s.