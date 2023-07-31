A pleasant Monday ahead but turning warm and humid again by midweek

The weather over the weekend was probably the nicest that we've had in a long time... Temperatures were comfortable, dew points were low and we had no air quality issues. The good news is that we'll have one more pleasant day before we see an increase in temperatures and dew points once again, though it doesn't look to be as bad as it was to end last week.
Your Monday forecast looks great with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be light and variable with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s and dew points in the 50s. Lows fall back into the 50s tonight with a mostly clear sky and calm winds.
Tuesday still looks nice with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky but it'll be a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s and dew points rise into the upper 50s to low to mid 60s.
A weak upper-level system could spell a few isolated to widely scattered showers and t-storms late Tuesday night and continue off and on through Thursday night. The Storm Prediction Center does highlight a level one out of five risk for severe weather for the entire area on Wednesday. Hail, damaging wind gusts and heavier rainfall are possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s both Wednesday and Thursday with dew points in the 60s to low 70s.
Slight chances for showers and t-storms are in the forecast as we head into the weekend under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Latest model show possibly some widespread rainfall to move through but we're still several days away so we'll keep you updated on that. Highs remain in the mid 80s Friday with upper 70s to low 80s over the weekend. Dew points remain mostly in the 60s.