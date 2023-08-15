A pleasant Tuesday ahead; warm and windy Wednesday with strong to severe t-storms possible Wednesday night; turning hot and humid for the weekend

We got some beneficial rainfall overnight Sunday into Monday with most areas seeing a quarter to three quarters of an inch and several locations seeing over an inch. Eau Claire finished with about one and a third inches and parts of Dunn and Chippewa Counties saw over two inches.
We also dealt with a taste of Fall as highs were only in the 60s to low 70s. Eau Claire was two degrees away from tying the record coldest high temperature.
After some patchy to dense fog, your Tuesday overall is looking great with sunny to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be westerly at 5-15 mph with highs in the 70s to low 80s. Dew points remain in the 50s to near 60 so not too humid. Scattered clouds will be around for tonight with warmer and muggy conditions as low fall back into the mid 50s to low 60s with southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.
The next area of low pressure will approach heading into Wednesday. A warm front will swing through, which will increase the dew points and also the winds as well. Highs top out in the 80s with southwest winds at 15-25 mph and dew points in the 60s.
Showers and t-storms will develop Wednesday night along a cold front as it quickly pushes through. The timing will be from 7 PM to 2 AM, so a small window but the t-storms will quickly move through thanks to strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere.
The Storm Prediction Center has a level one risk in place for everyone and a level two risk in place along and west of a line from Ladysmith to Eau Claire to Pepin. Damaging wind gusts look to be the main threat with hail a secondary threat, and mostly confined to our northwestern hometowns.
While Thursday will be pleasant and cooler but windy, the focus turns to the weather heading into the weekend and early next week. Confidence continues to trend up for high heat and humidity levels to return to the area. We'll continue to monitor the trends closely but as of now, highs look to be in the upper 80s to low to mid 90s with dew points in the 60s and 70s, which means the heat index will likely reach the mid 90s to low 100s Saturday through early next week.