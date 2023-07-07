A pleasant weekend ahead aside from an isolated rain chance Friday night, Saturday

The weather on Thursday felt more like late May - early June rather than early July as temperatures only reached the low to mid 70s. Dew points were down in the 40s so it felt rather refreshing out there. We'll continue to see the pleasant weather through the weekend with slightly warmer temperatures.
In case you missed it, the new drought monitor was released Thursday morning and despite the recent rainfall, we saw little to change in our area and across the state, we've seen things worsen. Despite the recent rain, one reason why we may not have seen an improvement is because the rain likely came down all it once and instead of it all soaking into the ground, some of it likely ran off above ground.
Your Friday forecast will feature sunny skies to begin the day but skies become mostly cloudy to cloudy heading into the afternoon hours. Winds will be light out of the southwest with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Dew points remain low as well, in the 40s to lower 50s.
We could see a few isolated showers tonight as a cold front moves through, but chances are low and if you do see rain, not much is likely to fall thanks to the drier air in place. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy with light winds and lows in the 50s.
A few isolated showers and t-storms are possible on Saturday, otherwise we'll see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Sunday will feature a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky and slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
After midnight Sunday night, a few showers and t-storms could move through the area. The better chances for showers and t-storms are in the forecast heading into Monday and Monday night. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal level one risk of severe weather in place for northwestern Polk County, including Frederic, Luck and St. Croix Falls. As of now, no risk for severe weather has been defined for Monday but we can't totally rule out a couple stronger storms Monday afternoon into Monday night. Highs Monday climb into the mid to upper 80s with dew points rising into the lower 60s.
Slight chances for showers and t-storms will be possible Tuesday through the end of next week under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will hang out right around to slightly below seasonal averages with a touch of humidity at times.