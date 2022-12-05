A pretty standard December forecast: 30s and flurries

There are no big surprises in the forecast for the first full week of December. Just some nuisance snow to go along with average temps.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with high temps in the low 30s. The average high temp for Eau Claire for early December is 32 degrees.
We'll see high temps near that average almost every day. The only colder day will be Wednesday when high temps struggle to hit the mid 20s.
Wind speeds will be 5 to 15 mph from the north Monday. This will knock wind chills into the 20s most of the day.
Wind speeds will stay consistent most of the week, they'll just change direction now and again.
As far as snow chances go, we'll see a shot at some flurries Monday. A messy band of rain/snow will pass through the Coulee region, but we'll see some flakes spawn on the colder side of that low.
Tuesday we'll see another round of wintry weather pass to our south which will bring a chance for flurries to the valley. No accumulation is expected with either system.
Wednesday we'll see a wave pass to our north. There will be a thing narrow band of accumulating snowfall with this wave, but as of now, it looks like it will miss the valley.
Thursday will be the first chance at some accumulating precipitation. We may see a mix of rain/snow that could lead to some messy roads. Keep an eye on this forecast as it changes this week.