A quick blast of snow precedes the true start of spring like temps

Mother nature has a great forecast for you once she gets done dumping a bit of snow across parts of the valley.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Barron, Polk, Rusk and Taylor County until noon today.
Moderate snow will lead to reduced visibility through our lunch hour. Snowfall will begin before sunrise, and we'll see that last through the midafternoon.
Snowfall will likely stay along and north of I-94 for most of the morning before falling south of Eau Claire in the afternoon. The heaviest snowfall will likely stay along a line north of Eau Claire.
Snowfall totals inside this thin, narrow band will range from 1 to 4 inches. Areas outside of the main band will see a trace to an inch.
High temperatures will still climb to 40 degrees Monday. Snow will likely melt on contact leading to some slick, slushy roads.
Overnight, lows drop back below freezing. Clouds clear and we get back into the sunshine by Tuesday.
The rest of the week will be warm and spring like with highs in the 40s by Tuesday afternoon and close to 60 by Wednesday. The next chance for precipitation hits Thursday on St. Patrick's Day.
The official start to spring is on Sunday, when we hit the Spring Equinox! Mother nature is fulfilling out spring weather already though.