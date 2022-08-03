A quick break from heat, humidity and thunderstorm chances ahead of the weekend

It was a busy night across the Chippewa Valley as a strong complex of thunderstorms brought damaging winds and large hail. There was quite the light show too. There were plenty of power outages from the storms. You can find more details here: Thousands without power in the Chippewa Valley
Wednesday's forecast will still be hot and humid, but we'll quickly find relief from both as a cold front move through.
High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. Winds will turn breezy from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
This will lower the dew points from the low 70s to the low 60s giving us a much more comfortable feels like temp.
We will start cloudy in the morning with a few showers through roughly 9 am then we'll clear into sunshine through the afternoon.
Overnight, lows drop into the 50s and it will be clear and comfortable.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and wonderful with high temps in the low 80s. The heat and humidity return rather quickly into the weekend though.
Temps go back towards 90 Friday and Saturday with dew points climbing back into the upper 60s. We'll see another chance for storms come late Saturday afternoon.