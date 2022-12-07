A quick round of snow early Wednesday, followed by a messy outlook into the weekend

An active weather pattern is setting up for the valley the next week. The first round of the fun begins early Wednesday morning.
A cold front has sparked a narrow band of snowfall that will move across northern Wisconsin. Portions of western Wisconsin will see some snow by 8 or 9 am Wednesday morning.
Snowfall will continue through the early afternoon. Residents north of Highway 64 will have the best chance for accumulating snow. Road conditions will worsen the further north you go.
Snowfall totals will range from a trace to 1''. There may not be any snowfall south of Eau Claire, as shown by the snowfall map below. The majority of the accumulation will stay to the north.
Temperatures will hold in the mid-20s Wednesday with wind chills in the teens. Wind speeds will roll in from the north at 5 to 15 mph.
Overnight lows drop into the low teens. We'll see single digits lows to the north.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temps back in the mid 30s. By Friday, a messy system of rain/sleet/snow could bring some travel impacts into the weekend.