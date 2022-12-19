A quick round of snow Monday; pre-Christmas winter storm brings heavy snow and extreme cold

It's going to be a wicked week of weather and mother nature will certainly be on the naughty list after all of this.
Monday will start cold but sunny. Lows fell below 0 early but winds were light, so the wind chill factor was minimal.
Clouds will increase through midday and another round of snow will being in the afternoon. Light to moderate snow will impact the evening commute. Low visibility and slippery roads will be the main issue.
Snowfall totals will range from 1 to 3 inches across the valley. This snow will wrap up around midnight.
Tuesday morning will start cold, with lows in the single digits and wind chills from -10 to 0. It will be the quietest day of the week weather-wise. High temps will be in the low teens with wind chills near 0 all day.
Wednesday will be the start of our next potential winter storm. There are still many variables to consider but the start of the snow will begin Wednesday afternoon/evening.
Heavy bouts of snow will accumulate through Thursday and into Friday morning. Confidence is growing that we'll see another chance at 6'' or more during that 3-day span. It is too early to get specific with totals or timing.
This winter storm will have an impact on pre-Christmas travel. Not only will the snow be a problem, but extremely gusty winds will be upwards of 40+ mph.
This will lead to dangerous wind chills from -30 to -40 degrees by Friday morning. These cold temps will continue into the Holiday weekend, too.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates on this busy week of winter weather.