A quiet and seasonable Monday ahead, but the next storm system is hot on our heels

The first Monday of April is upon us, and the forecast will be quiet with near average temperatures. Enjoy it because yet another storm system is set to impact the area Tuesday and Wednesday.
For your Monday, we are looking at a mostly cloudy sky with a westerly wind at 5-15 mph. Highs top out in the mid 40s to low to mid 50s.
Tonight, we'll have a mostly cloudy sky with a light north wind in the evening increasing and shifting to the east at 10-20 mph heading towards Tuesday morning. Lows fall back into the upper 20s to mid 30s.
While Tuesday morning will be quiet, the next storm system will track towards the area. Precipitation will begin around or just after noon as mostly rain, though a wintry mix is possible north of I-94/US-29. By Tuesday night, the precipitation should become all rain and some thunderstorms are possible as well. While severe weather is not expected as of now, some hail could be possible with the strongest storms. Winds will be strong out of the east at 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s to mid 40s Tuesday and Tuesday evening but will rise heading into Wednesday morning.
Scattered rain showers will persist throughout the day Wednesday before becoming more widely scattered to isolated later in the day and could change over to snow for a short time. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s but will fall into the 30s by the afternoon. Winds will be very strong out of the west at 20-35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph, which would be teetering on advisory threshold.
Once that moves out, Thursday will be cooler and blustery with a partly cloudy sky. Drier weather continues into Friday with highs rebounding back into the 40s to low 50s. The weekend overall as of now is mainly quiet with only a slight chance of rain showers Saturday night into Sunday. Highs over the weekend climb into the mid 50s to mid 60s!