A quiet and seasonably cool start to the last full week of March

The weather to begin the week will be relatively similar to what we saw over the weekend... dry and seasonably cool.
We'll start the day with some sunshine but skies will become mostly cloudy to cloudy. Winds will be light out of the northwest with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Tuesday will be similar to Monday, starting the day with sunshine but then turning cloudier by the afternoon. Winds will be westerly at 5-15 mph with highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
An area of lower pressure will bring a slight chance of light snow showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Accumulations will be minimal to none. Skies clear out Wednesday, but it'll be cold with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s, which is about 15-20 degrees below average.
The end of the week is going to be interesting. A storm system is set to move into the upper Midwest and bring all modes of precipitation. The initial looks show the precipitation beginning as either a rain snow mix or snow showers midday Thursday, changing to rain Thursday evening through Friday afternoon before changing back to a rain snow mix and eventually snow Friday night into Saturday morning. We are still several days away, and there is still a lot of inconsistency in what will happen, so I encourage everyone to stay with the Stormtracker 18 Weather Team for updates. There will be some travel impacts with this system, so keep that in mind.
Once that moves away, we'll see a quieter second half of the weekend, and temperatures look to make a run for 50 degrees. If we hit 50 in Eau Claire, it would be the first time in 2023.