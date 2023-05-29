A quiet and warm Memorial Day ahead; heat and humidity levels climb after today and rain chances return as well

The pleasant weather will continue into Memorial Day after a spectacular weekend weather wise across the Chippewa Valley.
We'll start the day with lots of cloud cover but skies should clear heading into the afternoon hours, so the weather won't impact any Memorial Day services taking place. Winds will be southerly at 5-15 mph with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
There is an AIR QUALITY ALERT in place from noon untill 11 PM Monday for some mild pollutants in the air that will react with the warm and dry air to create ozone pollution that will lower the air quality into the orange category.
Skies remain mostly clear to partly cloudy heading into tonight with a south to southeast wind at 5-10 mph and lows in the 50s to low 60s.
As we head into Tuesday, we'll start the day with plenty of sunshine but in the afternoon and evening hours, we'll introduce some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. The better chances look to be west of US-53 and closer to the Minnesota border, but everyone's got at least a slight chance either during the day or Tuesday night. The Storm Prediction Center does have a level one out of five risk for severe thunderstorms for Polk, St. Croix and Pierce counties, with hail and gusty winds being the main threats. Highs climb into the mid 80s to low 90s with a breezy south wind.
The forecast is going to remain pretty much the same Wednesday through the weekend, with mostly to partly sunny skies and slight chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms around. Severe weather is not expected but not completely zero. Keep in mind that it won't rain everywhere each day, but the chances are there during this time. Highs each day will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Dew points will be in the 60s so heat index values could be as high as 95 at times.