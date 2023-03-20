A quiet day ahead of us as Spring officially begins at 4:24 PM

While it may not look like it out there, Spring officially begins later this afternoon (4:24 PM to be exact). We'll see just over 12 hours of daylight today, gaining on average roughly three minutes of light per day.
The good news is we'll be quiet today with a mostly cloudy sky and a light to calm wind out of the northeast. Highs top out in the mid 30s to mid 40s, which will be a few degrees below seasonal averages.
The next area of low pressure will move in from the southwest for Tuesday. A band of light rain and snow showers will push through in response to a warm front. While futurecast is showing it as snow, temperatures could be warm enough to support a rain/snow mix. The precipitation should become all rain Tuesday night as the main wave moves in. Areas north of Highway 64 could see more of a rain/snow mix. The wind will also become breezy out of the east and southeast at 10-20 mph.
A few rain and snow showers linger early Wednesday morning, then it looks like the rest of Wednesday will be mostly quiet but overcast. Highs remain in the upper 30s to mid to upper 40s, so near to slightly below average.
Another round of rain and snow showers are possible Wednesday night and Thursday, but some models are trending drier so we'll watch this closely. As of now, we'll maintain slight chances during this time.
The weekend as of now is looking quiet with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A few rain and snow showers could return late Saturday night into Sunday. Highs top out in the mid to upper 40s with lows in the mid 20s to low 30s.