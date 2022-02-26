A seasonable and sunny last weekend of February

Saturday is off to a great start to the weekend for Western Wisconsin. We saw highs in the 30s, sunshine and a southwest breeze. Sunday is shaping up to be a similar day.
Saturday night will have some increasing clouds before settling at a seasonable low. Sunshine will return by the time we wake up on Sunday for a beautiful last weekend of February. Highs will be in the upper 20s on Sunday.
The last day of February and the start of March bring light snow chances and more seasonable temps. After a beautiful Sunday, the Chippewa Valley will get clipped by our first clipper system on Monday.
With temps in the low to mid 30s we could see a wintry mix develop during Monday's snow chance. Another seasonable day rolls in on Tuesday with another slight chance of snow to kick off March.
Overnight chances for light snow will continue on Wednesday and into early Thursday. The week ahead looks "warmer" with seasonable highs and lows. Light snow chances Monday through Thursday won't add up to much, but next weekend will bring a wintry mix.