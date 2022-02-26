 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A seasonable and sunny last weekend of February

  • Updated
  • 0
Wind Forecast Graph - Tomorrow.png

Saturday is off to a great start to the weekend for Western Wisconsin. We saw highs in the 30s, sunshine and a southwest breeze. Sunday is shaping up to be a similar day.

State - ECMWF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Saturday night will have some increasing clouds before settling at a seasonable low. Sunshine will return by the time we wake up on Sunday for a beautiful last weekend of February. Highs will be in the upper 20s on Sunday.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Today.png

The last day of February and the start of March bring light snow chances and more seasonable temps. After a beautiful Sunday, the Chippewa Valley will get clipped by our first clipper system on Monday.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

With temps in the low to mid 30s we could see a wintry mix develop during Monday's snow chance. Another seasonable day rolls in on Tuesday with another slight chance of snow to kick off March.

Overnight chances for light snow will continue on Wednesday and into early Thursday. The week ahead looks "warmer" with seasonable highs and lows. Light snow chances Monday through Thursday won't add up to much, but next weekend will bring a wintry mix.

7 Day Evening.png

Email us your story ideas to news@wqow.com

Tags