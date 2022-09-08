A shift into fall-like weather with rainy conditions and cool temps

Today might be the last day that we see our temps in the 80s with uncomfortable humidity for awhile. We only managed to get into the low 80s today with dewpoints in the mid 60s. Some areas however, had dewpoints up near 70, which is very uncomfortable. With high dewpoints, our temps will only cool down to the mid 60s tonight with partly cloudy skies.
The humidity in the air will help fuel tomorrow's storms, as a cold front coming from the northwest will move through the area. Some locations will already be receiving rain in the afternoon, but Eau Claire itself, has the best chances of starting to be rained on around 7 pm. The cold front looks to stay in northwest Wisconsin for a long time, with it being fully out of the region until tomorrow morning.
Due to the storms scattered, rain totals will be very small, with only a few areas receiving close to an inch. For most of the area, realistic rain totals will only be trace amounts to a quarter of an inch.
After tomorrow's cold front, humidity will thankfully drop steeply into very comfortable levels. This will also drop our temps into the upper 60s, low 70s as well, making for a great weekend. However, rain chances will damper the weekend as rain is expected to be off and on throughout the weekend, into Monday morning. It isn't until Tuesday where we get a break in rain.
Going into the middle of the week next week, we do manage to pick back up in temps, reaching the upper 70s once more. Thursday might even be able to get us into the 80s one last time. Thursday also ends our not so rainy days with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.