A skosh of humidity to go with the hot sun

The forecast is still quiet here through midweek with hardly any changes coming the next few days.
Wednesday will be hot and a little humid as high temps climb towards 86 and dew points move into the mid 60s.
Wind speeds will be light from the north at 5 to 10 mph. As a weak little cold front moves through we'll see a couple passing clouds but no rain.
Temps only get towards 80 on Thursday and the humidity will reside. We'll see light winds again from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
By Friday, we'll see rain chances return. A band of scattered showers will move in from the west and clip parts of western Wisconsin. Rain amounts will be light, and most will fizzle out in the afternoon.
We'll see a second weak round of scattered showers Saturday morning. We'll then quickly clear out and find ourselves back in the mid 80s for the weekend.