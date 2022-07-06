A stray shower in an otherwise pleasant, typical July forecast

A rather typical, unexciting forecast will bring pleasant summer weather into the weekend.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temps climbing towards 80. Dew points will remain in the mid 60s. Winds will be from the east-southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
There is a slight chance for a stray shower here or there over the next 48 hours. Multiple small low pressure systems will try to rotate around a broad region of high pressure causing this chance for rain.
Any shower or storm that develops will be very short lived and mainly just be a quick rain maker. There's no organized weather in the forecast through the weekend.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy and humid again with high temps a little warmer towards the mid to upper 80s.
Friday we'll be close to average in the low to mid 80s and the humidity will fade into Saturday, meaning more pleasant 80s for the weekend.
It quickly returns by Sunday though which will prompt more sweat and more chances for a few storms.