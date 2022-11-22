A string of 40s possible through Thanksgiving and beyond

There's little in the way of change for the forecast here the next few days. Heading into Thanksgiving, we'll see quiet weather with good travel conditions.
Tuesday will start mostly cloudy with high temps in the upper 30s. We may break 40 if the clouds stay clear and the thin, weak warm front can move far enough north into Eau Claire.
Cities north will get stuck in the low to mid 30s, due to cloud cover and some flurries in the morning. A few flakes are possible, but minimal to no accumulation is expected.
The clouds will clear by midday, and we'll be under the sun the rest of the day. Winds will remain light from the south at 5 to 10 mph.
Overnight lows drop into the low 20s before we head back towards the low to mid 40s Wednesday. More sunshine is in the forecast and winds will remain light.
Thursday, we'll see a weak wave roll in and bring a gloomier theme for your Thanksgiving. We have a slight chance at some light drizzle or even a freezing mix that may cause minimal issues out on the roads.
It's not likely we'll see many impacts, but the chance at drizzle is really the only threat to any of your plans this week.
On the other side of Thanksgiving, we're heading towards a stretch of 40-degree days.